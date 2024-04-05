Oak Thistle LLC Takes Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,751 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Get General Motors alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GM. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the second quarter valued at $25,000. SouthState Corp grew its stake in General Motors by 173.8% in the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 764 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in General Motors during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 135.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at General Motors

In other news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $157,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $540,315. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 13,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total transaction of $528,706.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,348,562.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $157,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,248 shares of company stock worth $3,614,078. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $43.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.43 billion, a PE ratio of 5.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.46 and a 200-day moving average of $35.00. General Motors has a 52-week low of $26.30 and a 52-week high of $46.04.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $42.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.81 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 5.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 9 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This is an increase from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 6.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GM. Wedbush lifted their price objective on General Motors from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on General Motors in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on General Motors in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GM

General Motors Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.