Oak Thistle LLC Takes Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 314 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,172.26, for a total value of $3,516,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,220,136. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,172.26, for a total transaction of $3,516,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,220,136. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 38,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,015.05, for a total transaction of $39,447,888.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $21,872,297.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,480 shares of company stock worth $100,102,829 in the last three months. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TDG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,180.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,380.00 to $1,395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,137.73.

Shares of TDG opened at $1,204.36 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $714.98 and a 52-week high of $1,246.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,166.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,016.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.42.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.41 by $0.75. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 59.61% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 29.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

