Oak Thistle LLC Trims Holdings in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Oak Thistle LLC lowered its stake in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) by 82.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,627 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Envista were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Envista by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Envista by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Envista by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 43,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Envista by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT increased its holdings in shares of Envista by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 8,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on NVST. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Envista from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 11th. UBS Group began coverage on Envista in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Envista in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Envista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Envista in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.60.

Envista Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NVST opened at $20.48 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.23. Envista Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $39.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of -33.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.35.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $645.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.37 million. Envista had a positive return on equity of 6.31% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. Envista’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Envista Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists, and general dentist; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

