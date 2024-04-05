Oak Thistle LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Oak Thistle LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 32.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 52 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Equinix by 237.5% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 54 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Equinix by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 55 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

In related news, EVP Scott Crenshaw sold 460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $832.97, for a total value of $383,166.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,242 shares in the company, valued at $1,034,548.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Scott Crenshaw sold 460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $832.97, for a total transaction of $383,166.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,034,548.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.18, for a total transaction of $5,740,491.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,360 shares in the company, valued at $13,090,944.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,282 shares of company stock worth $14,788,771. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equinix Stock Down 1.0 %

Equinix Dividend Announcement

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $781.04 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $672.88 and a 1-year high of $914.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $851.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $799.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $73.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $4.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 165.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on EQIX shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Equinix from $875.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $960.00 price objective on shares of Equinix in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Equinix from $910.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Equinix from $767.00 to $762.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $868.72.

Equinix Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

