Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $212.69.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ODFL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $232.50 price target for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $212.50 to $207.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $223.00 price objective (up previously from $221.50) on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Director John D. Kasarda sold 15,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.08, for a total value of $3,524,819.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,993,355.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ODFL. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $218.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.73, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1 year low of $147.90 and a 1 year high of $226.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $218.60 and its 200 day moving average is $205.32.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.13% and a return on equity of 31.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 18.47%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

