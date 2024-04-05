Oldfather Financial Services LLC Purchases 118 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Oldfather Financial Services LLC raised its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,426 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $912,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Microsoft alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Cadian Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 107,000 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $36,438,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,887 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,359,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Microsoft by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 5,075 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,728,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 82,267 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $25,976,000 after buying an additional 3,209 shares during the period. Finally, HS Management Partners LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 298,208 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $94,159,000 after buying an additional 45,560 shares during the period. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 21,955 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.96, for a total value of $8,868,941.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,764 shares in the company, valued at $64,538,265.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Microsoft news, major shareholder Corp Microsoft sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total transaction of $1,950,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,677,398 shares in the company, valued at $22,770,926.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 21,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.96, for a total transaction of $8,868,941.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 159,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,538,265.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,070,258 shares of company stock worth $30,690,456. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSFT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on Microsoft from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on Microsoft from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Macquarie increased their target price on Microsoft from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays increased their target price on Microsoft from $421.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Microsoft from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $425.52.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Microsoft

Microsoft Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $417.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $412.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $377.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.89. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $275.37 and a 12-month high of $430.82.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $62.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.14 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.27% and a return on equity of 38.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 27.12%.

About Microsoft

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.