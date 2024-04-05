Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,250 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 583 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in NVIDIA by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 13,757 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,813,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 241.2% in the fourth quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 24,630 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $12,197,000 after buying an additional 17,412 shares during the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,991 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 6,130 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 35,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.93, for a total value of $19,354,368.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,189,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,588,833.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 5,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $2,838,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,180,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 35,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.93, for a total value of $19,354,368.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,189,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,588,833.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,902 shares of company stock valued at $74,597,148 in the last three months. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $880.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Piper Sandler Companies increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $900.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $908.68.

Shares of NVDA opened at $859.05 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $262.20 and a 1 year high of $974.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 71.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $801.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $589.29.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.34%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

