Orange (EPA:ORA) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.86

Orange S.A. (EPA:ORA – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €10.86 ($11.68) and traded as low as €10.86 ($11.67). Orange shares last traded at €10.86 ($11.67), with a volume of 6,726,343 shares.
Orange Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €10.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is €10.86.
About Orange
Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. The company operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; Orange business; Totem; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.
