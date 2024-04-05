Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 514 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,363 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 514 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CNI. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter worth about $2,575,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 931,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,888,000 after acquiring an additional 193,116 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 762,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $102,260,000 after acquiring an additional 22,984 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 60,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,107,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 33,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,511,000 after acquiring an additional 5,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at $129.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $82.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $129.16 and its 200 day moving average is $120.27. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $103.96 and a twelve month high of $134.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 23.56%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a $0.638 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 39.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CNI shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. CIBC lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.55.

Canadian National Railway Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

See Also

