Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 5,047 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,541 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,047 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $9,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coerente Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Coerente Capital Management now owns 153,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,033,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. PFW Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. PFW Advisors LLC now owns 14,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 119.1% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 58,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,231,000 after acquiring an additional 32,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

JNJ opened at $152.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.53. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $144.95 and a 12 month high of $175.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.02 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 37.79% and a return on equity of 37.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total value of $9,281,969.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,099,078.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Johnson & Johnson news, major shareholder & Johnson Johnson sold 3,725 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $96,142.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,099,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,810,030.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total transaction of $9,281,969.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 141,416 shares in the company, valued at $22,099,078.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.31.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

