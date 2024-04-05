Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $13.00 to $12.00. The stock had previously closed at $13.52, but opened at $12.39. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Paramount Global shares last traded at $12.26, with a volume of 12,388,127 shares.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Paramount Global from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $17.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paramount Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.79.
The stock has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.99.
Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a positive return on equity of 1.78%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is -19.61%.
Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.
