Parcion Private Wealth LLC Has $2.35 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 467 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 32,020 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,513,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in Alphabet by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 6,093 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. TTP Investments Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. TTP Investments Inc. now owns 3,129 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,691 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GOOG. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.33.

Shares of GOOG opened at $151.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $145.38 and its 200-day moving average is $140.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.27 and a 12 month high of $157.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.28 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 660 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total value of $94,769.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,009,032.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 660 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total value of $94,769.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,009,032.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total transaction of $3,502,575.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,325,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,012,608.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 250,739 shares of company stock valued at $35,934,957 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

