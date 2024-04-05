Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $44.84

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$44.84 and traded as high as C$48.58. Pembina Pipeline shares last traded at C$48.39, with a volume of 3,942,685 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$52.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. ATB Capital boosted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$52.19.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$46.83 and a 200 day moving average of C$44.84. The firm has a market cap of C$26.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.47.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.75 by C$0.46. The business had revenue of C$2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.47 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 11.24%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 3.0372272 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

