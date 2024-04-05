Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $20.76

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $20.76 and traded as low as $18.69. Penns Woods Bancorp shares last traded at $18.85, with a volume of 15,937 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Penns Woods Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Penns Woods Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 1st.

Penns Woods Bancorp Stock Up 0.2 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.67 and its 200-day moving average is $20.76. The stock has a market cap of $141.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Penns Woods Bancorp had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $16.17 million for the quarter.

Penns Woods Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.79%. Penns Woods Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.41%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Penns Woods Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Penns Woods Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Penns Woods Bancorp by 549.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in Penns Woods Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Penns Woods Bancorp by 122.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Penns Woods Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

About Penns Woods Bancorp

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. It accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking and individual retirement account (IRAs) accounts.

