Pershimex Resources (CVE:PRO) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.03

Pershimex Resources Co. (CVE:PRO – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.03 and traded as high as C$0.03. Pershimex Resources shares last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 15,195 shares traded.
Pershimex Resources Trading Down 14.3 %
The firm has a market cap of C$4.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.03 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.03.
Pershimex Resources Company Profile
Pershimex Resources Corporation engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resources in Canada. The company holds 100% interests in the the Villebon property that include 43 claims covering an area of approximately 18 square kilometers located in the Villebon Township, Abitibi; the Forsan property comprising 27 claims covering an area of approximately 8 square kilometers; and the Courville property that consists of 312 claims covering an area of approximately 151.82 square kilometers located in the Carpentier and Courville townships.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Pershimex Resources
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- 3 Stocks About to Book Gains on Building Products Demand
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Consumer Spending and Sentiment Rises: Time to Buy the XLY?
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Is Estée Lauder on the Verge Of a Massive Comeback?
Receive News & Ratings for Pershimex Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pershimex Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.