Persimmon (LON:PSN) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,271.09

Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,271.09 ($15.96) and traded as high as GBX 1,301 ($16.33). Persimmon shares last traded at GBX 1,293.50 ($16.24), with a volume of 994,648 shares changing hands.

Persimmon Stock Up 1.6 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,371.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,271.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of £4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 1,616.88, a PEG ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.36.

Persimmon Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 40 ($0.50) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a yield of 2.91%. This is a positive change from Persimmon’s previous dividend of $20.00. Persimmon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7,500.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Persimmon

In other news, insider Dean K. Finch acquired 7,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,315 ($16.51) per share, with a total value of £100,216.15 ($125,804.86). 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services under the FibreNest brand; and timber frame, insulated wall panels, and roof cassettes under the brand Space4.

