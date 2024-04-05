Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $51.50

Petra Diamonds Limited (LON:PDL – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 51.50 ($0.65) and traded as low as GBX 40.10 ($0.50). Petra Diamonds shares last traded at GBX 42.80 ($0.54), with a volume of 72,984 shares trading hands.

Petra Diamonds Stock Up 4.4 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 42.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 51.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.61. The firm has a market cap of £83.12 million, a PE ratio of -109.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.54.

Petra Diamonds Company Profile

Petra Diamonds Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the mining, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa and Tanzania. It also provides treasury, beneficiation, and other services. Petra Diamonds Limited was incorporated in 1997 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

