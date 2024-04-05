Photo-Me International (LON:PHTM) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $107.00

Shares of Photo-Me International plc (LON:PHTM – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 107 ($1.34) and traded as low as GBX 103.83 ($1.30). Photo-Me International shares last traded at GBX 107 ($1.34), with a volume of 655,162 shares.
Photo-Me International Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 107 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 107. The company has a market cap of £404.47 million and a PE ratio of 1,337.50.
About Photo-Me International
Photo-Me International plc operates, sells, and services a range of instant-service equipment in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Ireland, and Asia. The company operates coin-operated automatic photobooths for identification and fun purposes, as well as vending equipment, including digital photo kiosks, laundry machines, business service equipment, amusement machines, and children's rides.
