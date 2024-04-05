Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 200 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,691 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advisors Network Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 161 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.7% during the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.3% during the first quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.4% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,301,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.33.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $151.94 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.27 and a 12 month high of $157.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.28 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total transaction of $2,985,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,332,691 shares in the company, valued at $309,548,095.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total transaction of $6,597,125.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,777,106 shares in the company, valued at $243,854,485.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total transaction of $2,985,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,332,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,548,095.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 250,739 shares of company stock worth $35,934,957. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

