Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Acquires Shares of 6,016 Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 145.5% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 93.4% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 322.0% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of FITB opened at $35.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $24.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.04. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.46 and a 1 year high of $37.41.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 16.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 43.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on FITB. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.32.

Check Out Our Latest Report on FITB

Insider Activity at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, COO James C. Leonard sold 26,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total transaction of $971,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 229,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,407,751.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total transaction of $181,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,072,172.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO James C. Leonard sold 26,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total transaction of $971,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 229,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,407,751.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.