Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Purchases 67 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 95.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter worth $136,000. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 37,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,750,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 286.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 25,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,598,000 after purchasing an additional 19,087 shares during the period. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $204.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $197.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $201.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.10.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Up 1.5 %

CBOE opened at $181.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $185.39 and its 200 day moving average is $176.46. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.82 and a fifty-two week high of $139.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.55 and a beta of 0.61.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $499.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.65 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is 98.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Dave Howson sold 5,322 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.96, for a total value of $995,001.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,285,448.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

