Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Purchases New Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,021 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,834 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.0% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,379 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 3,084 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 22.1% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 315 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arjuna Capital raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.2% in the third quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 1,819 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, COO Mark S. Schroeder sold 5,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.45, for a total transaction of $1,102,735.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,100,114.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, COO Mark S. Schroeder sold 5,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.45, for a total value of $1,102,735.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,036 shares in the company, valued at $1,100,114.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.06, for a total transaction of $57,513.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,695,872.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,305 shares of company stock valued at $11,761,059. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LH. Barclays began coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $222.00 target price for the company. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Monday, February 26th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Friday, February 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LH

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of LH stock opened at $211.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a PE ratio of 45.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $174.20 and a 12 month high of $234.09.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.01. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.67%.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

(Free Report)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.