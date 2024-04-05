Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Acquires 125 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,666,000 after purchasing an additional 162,944 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,284,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,727,000 after purchasing an additional 31,412 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 85,116.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,102,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,130,000 after buying an additional 2,099,830 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,820,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,525,000 after buying an additional 139,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,531,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,733,000 after buying an additional 197,519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at J. M. Smucker

In other news, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.77, for a total value of $399,264.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,116,192.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SJM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on J. M. Smucker from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. DA Davidson began coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.20.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

Shares of SJM stock opened at $118.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $107.33 and a 1 year high of $159.92.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 1.24% and a positive return on equity of 14.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently -481.81%.

J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

