Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Buys Shares of 4,320 Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc purchased a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PTF. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 2,867.3% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 523,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,109,000 after acquiring an additional 505,729 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 233.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 476,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,043,000 after purchasing an additional 333,470 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 276.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 451,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,964,000 after purchasing an additional 331,825 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 1,275.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 185,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,199,000 after purchasing an additional 172,144 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 201.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 150,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,663,000 after purchasing an additional 100,754 shares during the period.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF stock opened at $56.14 on Friday. Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $39.23 and a 52 week high of $59.11. The company has a market capitalization of $393.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.43.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Technology Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Technology Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of the United States technology companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing technology-related products and services, including computer hardware and software, Internet, electronics and semiconductors, and communication technologies.

