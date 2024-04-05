Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Cuts Stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc reduced its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,248 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FITB. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 145.5% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 93.4% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FITB stock opened at $35.28 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.46 and a twelve month high of $37.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $24.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.04.

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.22. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 16.25%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 43.34%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.32.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 5,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total value of $181,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,072,172.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 5,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total value of $181,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,072,172.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO James C. Leonard sold 26,500 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total transaction of $971,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 229,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,407,751.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

