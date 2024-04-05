Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc decreased its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 85.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 714 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,235 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DVN. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Devon Energy by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 675 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DVN shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.88.

Shares of DVN stock opened at $52.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 2.19. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $40.47 and a one year high of $56.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The energy company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 15.09%.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

