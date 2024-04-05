Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Has $205,000 Stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc decreased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,897 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $326,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,329,000 after purchasing an additional 9,644 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,814.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 69,771 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 79.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $25.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.33. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $22.88 and a 52 week high of $26.15.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

