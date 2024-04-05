Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Has $240,000 Stock Position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 921 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 20.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 760,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,431,000 after purchasing an additional 129,387 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 684,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,133,000 after purchasing an additional 33,791 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 614,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,500,000 after purchasing an additional 61,936 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 611,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,405,000 after purchasing an additional 16,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 428,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,484,000 after purchasing an additional 31,114 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IMCG opened at $68.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.54. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $53.01 and a one year high of $70.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

