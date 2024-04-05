Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Invests $250,000 in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000.
iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance
BATS GOVT opened at $22.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.48.
iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile
The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
