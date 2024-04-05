Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Invests $250,000 in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Posted by on Apr 5th, 2024

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVTFree Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

BATS GOVT opened at $22.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.48.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0583 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile

(Free Report)

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.