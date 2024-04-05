Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Invests $83,000 in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Get Veralto alerts:

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Veralto during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Veralto during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Veralto by 2,678.6% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Veralto during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Veralto during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on VLTO shares. Argus started coverage on Veralto in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Veralto in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Veralto from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Veralto from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Veralto in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Veralto currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.36.

Veralto Stock Down 0.7 %

VLTO stock opened at $86.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.22. Veralto Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.51 and a fifty-two week high of $90.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Veralto Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

Veralto Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veralto

In other Veralto news, insider Mattias Bystrom sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total value of $43,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,609,691. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Veralto Profile

(Free Report)

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Veralto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veralto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.