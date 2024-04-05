Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Makes New Investment in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc acquired a new position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,016 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Eagle Materials by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Eagle Materials by 0.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,674 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Eagle Materials by 1.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,421 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Eagle Materials by 31.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 418 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Eagle Materials by 2.1% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,239 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EXP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $200.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $170.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eagle Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.50.

In other Eagle Materials news, EVP Matt Newby sold 2,940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total value of $738,381.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,819 shares in the company, valued at $5,479,841.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.60, for a total transaction of $1,078,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,498,716. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matt Newby sold 2,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total transaction of $738,381.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,819 shares in the company, valued at $5,479,841.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,444 shares of company stock worth $4,414,889. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eagle Materials stock opened at $260.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $250.65 and its 200 day moving average is $205.04. Eagle Materials Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.17 and a twelve month high of $272.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The construction company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $558.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.23 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 40.05%. Research analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 14.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is presently 7.06%.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

