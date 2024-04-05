Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Makes New Investment in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Motco raised its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 216.2% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 13.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at TotalEnergies

In related news, Director Se Totalenergies bought 196,964 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $4,502,597.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 295,235 shares in the company, valued at $6,749,072.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

TotalEnergies Price Performance

NYSE:TTE opened at $72.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.32. The company has a market cap of $170.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.72. TotalEnergies SE has a 52-week low of $54.94 and a 52-week high of $72.97.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $54.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.14 billion. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 19.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a $0.597 dividend. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on TotalEnergies from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.33.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

