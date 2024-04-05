Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Raises Stock Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 603.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JB Capital LLC raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 26,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 3.5% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 5.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

OTIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Melius initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.29.

Shares of NYSE:OTIS opened at $97.18 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $73.32 and a 52 week high of $100.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.61.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 30.75%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 40.12%.

In related news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 18,393 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total transaction of $1,675,602.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,128,661.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Otis Worldwide news, CEO Judith Fran Marks sold 37,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $3,426,360.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,660,653.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 18,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total transaction of $1,675,602.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,128,661.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

