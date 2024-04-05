Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Reduces Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc trimmed its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Free Report) by 43.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,460 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. lifted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 403.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 401.2% during the 3rd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 403.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PRFZ opened at $38.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.17. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.29 and a fifty-two week high of $39.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.0861 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

