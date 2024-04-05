Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Sells 4,538 Shares of Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lessened its holdings in Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF – Free Report) by 50.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,477 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,538 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Summit Financial Group were worth $137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Summit Financial Group by 234.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Summit Financial Group by 430.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,535 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Summit Financial Group by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Summit Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Summit Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors own 35.73% of the company’s stock.

Summit Financial Group Price Performance

SMMF opened at $25.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Summit Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.06 and a twelve month high of $31.49. The firm has a market cap of $380.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.38.

Summit Financial Group Announces Dividend

Summit Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SMMF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. Summit Financial Group had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The business had revenue of $72.32 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Summit Financial Group, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Summit Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Summit Financial Group in a report on Saturday, March 30th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Summit Financial Group Profile

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia, and the Central region of Kentucky.

