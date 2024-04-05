Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Takes Position in Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Nova by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Nova by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Nova by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Nova by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nova by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,591 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Benchmark boosted their price objective on Nova from $150.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

Nova Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:NVMI opened at $176.05 on Friday. Nova Ltd. has a twelve month low of $87.85 and a twelve month high of $190.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $167.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.17. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.41.

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $134.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.00 million. Nova had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 26.32%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nova Ltd. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nova Company Profile



Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

