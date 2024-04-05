Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI) Expected to Post FY2026 Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Get Pioneer Power Solutions alerts:

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI – Free Report) – HC Wainwright dropped their FY2026 EPS estimates for Pioneer Power Solutions in a report released on Tuesday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal now forecasts that the company will earn $0.77 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.90. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Pioneer Power Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share.

PPSI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Pioneer Power Solutions from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pioneer Power Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ PPSI opened at $4.38 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $43.49 million, a PE ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 0.55. Pioneer Power Solutions has a 1 year low of $3.59 and a 1 year high of $9.84.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Pioneer Power Solutions during the second quarter valued at $87,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Power Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Power Solutions during the third quarter valued at $67,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Pioneer Power Solutions during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Power Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $154,000. Institutional investors own 10.92% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, design, manufacture, integrate, refurbish, distribute, sell, and service electric power systems, distributed energy resources, power generation equipment, and mobile EV charging solutions. The company operates in two segments, Transmission & Distribution Solutions and Critical Power Solutions.

