Piscataqua Savings Bank Has $3.54 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Piscataqua Savings Bank trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,276 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 3.3% of Piscataqua Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Piscataqua Savings Bank’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7,833.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 290.9% during the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Robbins Farley boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $301,969.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,793,553.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 3,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.73, for a total transaction of $561,546.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,256,512.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $301,969.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,793,553.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 849,303 shares of company stock worth $155,107,447 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JPM. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $191.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 1.3 %

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $195.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $563.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $126.22 and a 1 year high of $200.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $185.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.66.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $38.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.73 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

