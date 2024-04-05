Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.56.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on PAA. StockNews.com raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.
Shares of PAA opened at $18.29 on Friday. Plains All American Pipeline has a one year low of $12.07 and a one year high of $18.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.47 and its 200-day moving average is $15.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.59.
Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.3175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This is a boost from Plains All American Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.94%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.37%.
Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and on barges or railcars.
