Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Receives $17.56 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.56.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PAA shares. StockNews.com upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th.

Plains All American Pipeline Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:PAA opened at $18.29 on Friday. Plains All American Pipeline has a 52 week low of $12.07 and a 52 week high of $18.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.47 and its 200-day moving average is $15.74. The firm has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.59.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Plains All American Pipeline’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Plains All American Pipeline Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a $0.3175 dividend. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.94%. This is a positive change from Plains All American Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 91.37%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 67,031,503 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,026,923,000 after purchasing an additional 8,406,683 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 109,124.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,409,609 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $545,777,000 after acquiring an additional 46,367,119 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 131.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 24,267,022 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $371,771,000 after acquiring an additional 13,787,485 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,415,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $187,388,000 after acquiring an additional 4,880,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,389,097 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $157,456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915,370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.78% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and on barges or railcars.

