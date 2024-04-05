Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Price Target Lowered to $3.90 at Citigroup

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $4.50 to $3.90 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on PL. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum cut shares of Planet Labs PBC from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research note on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $5.10.

Planet Labs PBC stock opened at $2.08 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.27 and its 200-day moving average is $2.33. Planet Labs PBC has a 1 year low of $1.99 and a 1 year high of $5.00. The company has a market cap of $598.27 million, a P/E ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 0.79.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PL. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 385.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 67,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 53,524 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the first quarter worth approximately $412,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the first quarter worth approximately $147,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the first quarter worth approximately $23,671,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the first quarter worth approximately $2,828,000. 41.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers planet monitoring, basemap, tasking, apps, variables, hyperspectral, analytic feeds, and platform, as well as planet professional services including launch program, architectural workshop, planet training, integration and data services, and quick start services; and technical support services, which includes planet help center, developer resource center, and planet community and university.

