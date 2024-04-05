Plexus (LON:POS) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $16.29

Shares of Plexus Holdings plc (LON:POS – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 16.29 ($0.20) and traded as high as GBX 17 ($0.21). Plexus shares last traded at GBX 16.50 ($0.21), with a volume of 101,788 shares changing hands.

Plexus Stock Up 1.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.28. The firm has a market cap of £17.57 million, a PE ratio of -425.00 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 16.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 18.76.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides equipment and services for the oil and gas industry in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. The company offers POS-GRIP technology, a patented friction grip method of engineering for oil and gas field wellheads, connectors, and metal-to-metal sealings, which includes squeezing one tubular member against another in the elastic range to effect gripping and sealing.

