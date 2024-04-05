PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

PolyMet Mining Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Get Free Report) (TSE:POM) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.11. PolyMet Mining shares last traded at $2.10, with a volume of 486,700 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of $408.37 million, a PE ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 0.52.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of PolyMet Mining by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,279 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in PolyMet Mining by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 4,410 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PolyMet Mining by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 131,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 4,636 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PolyMet Mining by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 4,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in PolyMet Mining by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 6,610 shares in the last quarter. 3.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc, engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, platinum, palladium, gold, and silver mineralization covering an area of approximately 5,980 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States.

