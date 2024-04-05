Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $37.23

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$37.23 and traded as high as C$37.95. Power Co. of Canada shares last traded at C$37.52, with a volume of 2,198,334 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on POW. Scotiabank raised their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$38.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Power Co. of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$41.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$41.78.

Power Co. of Canada Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 107.64, a current ratio of 23.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$38.78 and a 200-day moving average price of C$37.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$22.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.11.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The financial services provider reported C$0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.00 by C($0.11). The business had revenue of C$21.37 billion for the quarter. Power Co. of Canada had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 8.94%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Power Co. of Canada will post 4.5338882 earnings per share for the current year.

Power Co. of Canada Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Power Co. of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%. Power Co. of Canada’s payout ratio is 65.60%.

Power Co. of Canada Company Profile

Power Corporation of Canada, an international management and holding company, offers financial services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; fund and asset management; reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; fund products; and protection and wealth management services.

