PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.67.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PPL. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of PPL in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of PPL in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PPL from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 24th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PPL. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in PPL during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPL during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in PPL in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in PPL in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PPL during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PPL opened at $27.28 on Friday. PPL has a 1-year low of $22.20 and a 1-year high of $29.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. PPL had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that PPL will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.2575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is 103.00%.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

