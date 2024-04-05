Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) Stock Rating Lowered by Raymond James

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 17.06% from the company’s current price.

PRMW has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Primo Water from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Primo Water from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Primo Water from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

Primo Water stock opened at $17.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.31 and its 200 day moving average is $15.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Primo Water has a 52-week low of $12.27 and a 52-week high of $18.49.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $438.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.93 million. Primo Water had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 10.82%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Primo Water will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRMW. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Primo Water by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 951,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,327,000 after purchasing an additional 145,966 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Primo Water by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 611,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,442,000 after buying an additional 11,920 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in Primo Water by 761.6% in the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 111,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 98,144 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Primo Water by 10.8% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,713,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,444,000 after buying an additional 265,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of Primo Water by 49.3% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 312,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,310,000 after buying an additional 103,103 shares in the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored essence water, filtration units, and coffee.

