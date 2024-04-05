ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2028 Earnings of $0.62 Per Share (NASDAQ:PMN)

Get ProMIS Neurosciences alerts:

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leede Jones Gab issued their FY2028 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ProMIS Neurosciences in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 3rd. Leede Jones Gab analyst D. Loe forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for ProMIS Neurosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.08) per share.

ProMIS Neurosciences (NASDAQ:PMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter.

Shares of ProMIS Neurosciences stock opened at $2.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $38.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.76. ProMIS Neurosciences has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $8.95.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ProMIS Neurosciences stock. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 265,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC owned approximately 3.10% of ProMIS Neurosciences as of its most recent SEC filing. 50.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc discovers and develops antibody therapies and therapeutic vaccines neurodegenerative diseases and other misfolded protein diseases in Canada. The company's proprietary discovery platform comprises ProMIS and Collective Coordinates algorithms to predict novel targets known as disease specific epitopes on the molecular surface of misfolded proteins.

