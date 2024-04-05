Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Price Target Raised to $72.00 at Evercore ISI

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) had its price target upped by Evercore ISI from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up from $61.00) on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Guggenheim downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $67.33.

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $66.11 on Thursday. Public Service Enterprise Group has a one year low of $53.71 and a one year high of $67.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.01 and its 200 day moving average is $61.36. The firm has a market cap of $32.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.58.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 22.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $86,562.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,684,423. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total value of $308,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,997,409.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $86,562.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,684,423. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,948 shares of company stock valued at $510,300. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 435.0% in the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

