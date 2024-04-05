Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Lowered by Analyst

Get Semtech alerts:

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report) – Northland Capmk lowered their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Semtech in a research report issued on Monday, April 1st. Northland Capmk analyst G. Richard now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.13). The consensus estimate for Semtech’s current full-year earnings is $0.11 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Semtech’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Semtech from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Semtech from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Roth Mkm cut their target price on Semtech from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Semtech in a research report on Monday. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their target price on Semtech from $30.00 to $36.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.35.

Semtech Trading Up 5.0 %

Shares of Semtech stock opened at $33.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.46. Semtech has a 52 week low of $13.13 and a 52 week high of $35.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -1.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.85.

Institutional Trading of Semtech

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Semtech by 58.5% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 26,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 9,792 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Semtech by 50.0% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Semtech in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Semtech by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 552,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,217,000 after purchasing an additional 44,512 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Semtech by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 468,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,055,000 after purchasing an additional 203,182 shares during the period.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

