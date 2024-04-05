Q1 2026 EPS Estimates for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 2nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.82 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.81. The consensus estimate for Commerce Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $3.25 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Commerce Bancshares’ FY2026 earnings at $3.47 EPS.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $393.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.34 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 24.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CBSH. Bank of America started coverage on Commerce Bancshares in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Commerce Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.17.

Commerce Bancshares Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of CBSH opened at $52.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 0.79. Commerce Bancshares has a 12 month low of $40.91 and a 12 month high of $56.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.60.

Commerce Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 29.75%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Benjamin F. Rassieur III sold 1,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.83, for a total value of $96,086.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,806,911.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Robert S. Holmes sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.66, for a total value of $263,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,648,429.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Benjamin F. Rassieur III sold 1,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.83, for a total value of $96,086.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,806,911.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,321 shares of company stock valued at $752,387 in the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Commerce Bancshares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 102,920.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 133,790,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,107,097,000 after purchasing an additional 133,660,305 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,372,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $660,816,000 after purchasing an additional 558,017 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,934,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $638,003,000 after purchasing an additional 217,024 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,736,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,222,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,771,000 after purchasing an additional 196,431 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

Recommended Stories

